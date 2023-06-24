In-gee Chun is in 61st place, at +3, after the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

In-gee Chun Insights

Chun has finished below par on three occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last nine rounds played.

She has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last nine rounds.

Chun has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Chun has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Chun has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 27 -6 254 0 11 1 1 $960,759

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

The past two times Chun played this tournament, she has finished atop the leaderboard once and her average finish was 31st.

Chun made the cut in each of her last two attempts at this event.

The most recent time Chun played this event was in 2023, and she finished 61st.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, which is longer than the 6,621-yard length for this tournament.

The courses that Chun has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,573 yards, while Baltusrol GC will be 6,621 yards this week.

Chun's Last Time Out

Chun shot poorly on the 10 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 3.10 strokes to finish in the 22nd percentile of competitors.

Her 4.19-stroke average on the 16 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give was below average, putting her in the 29th percentile of the field.

On the 10 par-5 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Chun shot better than just 30% of the golfers (averaging 4.70 strokes).

Chun recorded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Chun recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.1).

Chun carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 3.0 on the 16 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

In that most recent outing, Chun's par-4 showing (on 16 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Chun ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on four of 10 par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 6.4.

On the 10 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Chun carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.1.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Chun Odds to Win: +6600

All statistics in this article reflect Chun's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

