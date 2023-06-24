After the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Lauren Coughlin is in 16th at E.

Looking to wager on Lauren Coughlin at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Lauren Coughlin Insights

Coughlin has finished below par on eight occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Coughlin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Coughlin has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five appearances.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, Coughlin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 34 -3 262 0 14 0 1 $213,224

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Coughlin's past two appearances at this event, she has finished among the top 20 all two times, and her average finish has been 16th.

Coughlin made the cut in each of her last two attempts at this event.

Coughlin finished 16th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The par-71 course measures 6,621 yards this week, which is 403 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Baltusrol GC checks in at 6,621 yards, 83 yards longer than the average course Coughlin has played in the past year (6,538 yards).

Coughlin's Last Time Out

Coughlin shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 22nd percentile of competitors.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic ranked in the 55th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the six par-5 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Coughlin was better than only 10% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Coughlin did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic (the field averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Coughlin carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.3).

Coughlin's one birdie or better on par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic were less than the tournament average of 4.1.

At that last outing, Coughlin's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Coughlin finished the ShopRite LPGA Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Coughlin fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Coughlin Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Coughlin's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.