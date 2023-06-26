Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (batting .293 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .268 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks.
- Riley has gotten a hit in 54 of 77 games this season (70.1%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (29.9%).
- In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (15.6%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Riley has driven in a run in 29 games this year (37.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 49.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.7%.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.298
|AVG
|.238
|.359
|OBP
|.314
|.464
|SLG
|.430
|15
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|24
|37/14
|K/BB
|42/16
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.64 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- The Twins are sending Gray (4-1) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.44 ERA ranks fourth, 1.284 WHIP ranks 45th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th among qualifying pitchers this season.
