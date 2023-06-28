Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .651 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on June 28 at 12:20 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Twins.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has 106 hits and an OBP of .404 to go with a slugging percentage of .586. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is second in slugging.
- Acuna is batting .409 with four homers during his last games and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 78.5% of his games this season (62 of 79), with more than one hit 32 times (40.5%).
- In 22.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has had an RBI in 33 games this year (41.8%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (13.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 48 times this year (60.8%), including 19 games with multiple runs (24.1%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.309
|AVG
|.352
|.389
|OBP
|.419
|.512
|SLG
|.660
|20
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|13
|22
|RBI
|29
|26/22
|K/BB
|20/16
|16
|SB
|19
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- Maeda (1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.86, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .299 batting average against him.
