Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.195 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .303 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Arcia has gotten a hit in 39 of 59 games this year (66.1%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (32.2%).
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (10.2%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has driven in a run in 18 games this year (30.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.6%).
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (39.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (13.6%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.327
|AVG
|.276
|.387
|OBP
|.324
|.451
|SLG
|.418
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|11
|25/10
|K/BB
|20/7
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Marlins give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Hoeing makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates without surrendering a hit.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.31, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
