Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (54-27) will host Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (48-35) at Truist Park on Saturday, July 1, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Marlins have +145 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (7-6, 3.81 ERA) vs Eury Perez - MIA (5-1, 1.34 ERA)

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 47 out of the 70 games, or 67.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have a record of 24-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (72.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Marlins have won in 22, or 52.4%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Austin Riley 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+115) Matt Olson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+110) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

