Brent Burns 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best defenseman) for the 2023-24 season, the Carolina Hurricanes' Brent Burns is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.
Brent Burns' Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)
Brent Burns 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|32
|Time on Ice
|21:22
|683:46
|Goals
|0.2
|5
|Assists
|0.3
|9
|Points
|0.4
|14
|Hits
|0.2
|7
|Takeaways
|0.2
|7
|Giveaways
|0.5
|17
|Penalty Minutes
|0.3
|8
Brent Burns' Next Game
- Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+
