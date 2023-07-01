At +3000, Brian Burns is outside the top-10 favorites to take home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 12th-best in the NFL.

Want to bet on Brian Burns? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brian Burns 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +3000 12th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Brian Burns Insights

Burns played in 16 games, compiling 12.5 sacks to go with 17.0 TFL and 63 tackles.

The Panthers were a bottom-five pass offense last year, ranking fourth-worst with 176.2 passing yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 22nd in the NFL (227.2 passing yards allowed per game).

Carolina totaled 130 rushing yards per game on offense last year (10th in NFL), and it surrendered 122.6 rushing yards per game (18th) on defense.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Panthers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Bryce Young +15000 (31st in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Brian Burns +3000 (12th in NFL) Jaycee Horn +10000 (28th in NFL) Jeremy Chinn +20000 (51st in NFL) Miles Sanders +15000 (61st in NFL) D.J. Chark +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.