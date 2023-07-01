Chuba Hubbard: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers opening the year with a contest against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Chuba Hubbard Injury Status
Hubbard is currently listed as active.
Is Hubbard your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Chuba Hubbard 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|95 CAR, 466 YDS (4.9 YPC), 2 TD
|17 TAR, 14 REC, 171 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|73.70
|181
|46
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|88.54
|178
|47
|2023 ADP
|-
|181
|57
Other Panthers Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Chuba Hubbard 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Browns
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|3
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|2
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 7
|Buccaneers
|9
|63
|1
|2
|10
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|4
|0
|0
|2
|25
|0
|Week 12
|Broncos
|17
|65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|14
|74
|1
|3
|25
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|4
|10
|0
|3
|57
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|12
|125
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|3
|12
|0
|3
|53
|0
|Week 18
|@Saints
|21
|69
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.