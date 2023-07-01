The Clemson Tigers sport +140 odds to take home the ACC title in 2023, which are the best odds in the conference. They also have +1800 odds to take home the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Clemson Atlantic Coast Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180)

+1800 (Bet $10 to win $180) Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Odds: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14)

+140 (Bet $10 to win $14) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Clemson 2023 Schedule

According to its opponents' combined win total last season (79), Clemson will have to deal with the 19th-toughest schedule in college football. The Tigers will square off in eight games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (two of those teams won nine or more games and zero of them picked up three or fewer wins).

Opponent Date Week Result @ Duke September 4 1 - Charleston Southern September 9 2 - Florida Atlantic September 16 3 - Florida State September 23 4 - @ Syracuse September 30 5 - Wake Forest October 7 6 - @ Miami (FL) October 21 8 - @ NC State October 28 9 - Notre Dame November 4 10 - Georgia Tech November 11 11 - North Carolina November 18 12 - @ South Carolina November 25 13 -

