The field at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will feature Collin Morikawa. He and the other entrants will go for for a part of the $8,800,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,370-yard course from June 29 - July 2.

Collin Morikawa Insights

Morikawa has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Morikawa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Morikawa has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Morikawa has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 19 -7 277 0 16 3 6 $5.6M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Detroit Golf Club will play at 7,370 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,024.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

The average course Morikawa has played i the last year (7,347 yards) is 23 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Morikawa's Last Time Out

Morikawa was in the 33rd percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the 32nd percentile of the field.

Morikawa was better than 76% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Morikawa recorded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Morikawa had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.7).

Morikawa carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Morikawa's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Morikawa finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on three of the four par-5s, more than the tournament average of 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Morikawa finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Morikawa Odds to Win: +1600

