Giovanni Ricci is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Carolina Panthers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Giovanni Ricci Injury Status

Ricci is currently not on the injury report.

Is Ricci your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Giovanni Ricci 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 9 TAR, 8 REC, 100 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Ricci and the Carolina Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giovanni Ricci Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 10.00 424 82 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 5.23 520 109 2023 ADP - 663 105

Other Panthers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Giovanni Ricci 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Giants 1 1 16 0 Week 3 Saints 2 1 15 0 Week 5 49ers 3 3 27 0 Week 9 @Bengals 1 1 8 0 Week 10 Falcons 1 1 2 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 1 1 32 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.