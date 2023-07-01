Henry Anderson is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Carolina Panthers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Henry Anderson Injury Status

Anderson is currently not listed as injured.

Is Anderson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Henry Anderson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 18 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Anderson and the Carolina Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Panthers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Henry Anderson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Browns 0.0 2.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 Steelers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 18 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.