The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Ihmir Smith-Marsette and the Carolina Panthers opening the year with a contest against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette Injury Status

Smith-Marsette is currently not on the injured list.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats
4 TAR, 1 REC, 15 YDS, 0 TD

Ihmir Smith-Marsette Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points -0.60 779 305
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 0.00 547 196
2023 ADP - 384 132

Ihmir Smith-Marsette 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0
Week 5 @Vikings 2 1 15 0
Week 6 Commanders 1 0 0 0

