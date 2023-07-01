Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .550 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .251 with eight doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 89th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Ozuna enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
- In 43 of 65 games this year (66.2%) Ozuna has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has had an RBI in 23 games this year (35.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.2%.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|28
|.258
|AVG
|.242
|.327
|OBP
|.342
|.477
|SLG
|.515
|13
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|18
|36/14
|K/BB
|21/14
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.03 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 86 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Perez (5-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 20-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.34, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .182 against him.
