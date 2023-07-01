Marquis Haynes is set to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Carolina Panthers clash with the Atlanta Falcons in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Marquis Haynes Injury Status

Haynes is currently listed as active.

Marquis Haynes 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 26 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 5.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Marquis Haynes 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Browns 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 2 @Giants 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 10 Falcons 2.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 11 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Broncos 1.0 1.0 2 0 2 Week 14 @Seahawks 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Lions 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 17 @Buccaneers 1.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 18 @Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

