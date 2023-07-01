The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Miles Sanders and the Carolina Panthers opening the year with a matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Miles Sanders Injury Status

Sanders is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out Miles Sanders NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Miles Sanders 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 259 CAR, 1,269 YDS (4.9 YPC), 11 TD 26 TAR, 20 REC, 78 YDS, 0 TD

Miles Sanders Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 196.70 34 10 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 163.23 60 19 2023 ADP - 54 21

Miles Sanders 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Lions 13 96 1 2 9 0 Week 2 Vikings 17 80 0 3 6 0 Week 3 @Commanders 15 46 0 1 -2 0 Week 4 Jaguars 27 134 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 15 58 0 2 6 0 Week 6 Cowboys 18 71 1 1 1 0 Week 8 Steelers 9 78 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Texans 17 93 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 12 54 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Colts 13 47 0 1 1 0 Week 12 Packers 21 143 2 3 17 0 Week 13 Titans 10 24 1 2 14 0 Week 14 @Giants 17 144 2 1 11 0 Week 15 @Bears 11 42 0 1 -13 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 21 65 0 1 6 0 Week 17 Saints 12 61 0 0 0 0 Week 18 Giants 11 33 0 0 0 0 Divisional Giants 17 90 0 0 0 0 Championship Game 49ers 11 42 2 1 3 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 7 16 0 0 0 0

