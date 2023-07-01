South Carolina 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The 2023 season win total established for the South Carolina Gamecocks, 6.5, predicts a strong showing this season is expected.
South Carolina Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6.5
|+115
|-135
|46.5%
Gamecocks' 2022 Performance
- South Carolina ranked 71st in total offense (379.5 yards per game) and 89th in total defense (404.7 yards allowed per game) last year.
- South Carolina compiled 259.9 passing yards per game on offense last season (41st in FBS), and it ranked 36th defensively with 206.8 passing yards allowed per game.
- USC had five wins at home last season and three on the road.
- The Gamecocks went 4-4 as underdogs and 4-1 as favorites.
South Carolina's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Spencer Rattler
|QB
|3,011 YDS (66.2%) / 18 TD / 12 INT
56 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 4.3 RUSH YPG
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|572 YDS / 9 TD / 44.0 YPG / 5.2 YPC
18 REC / 176 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 13.5 REC YPG
|Antwane Wells Jr.
|WR
|68 REC / 928 YDS / 6 TD / 71.4 YPG
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|33 REC / 504 YDS / 1 TD / 38.8 YPG
|Jordan Burch
|DL
|48 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK
|Sherrod Greene
|LB
|55 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Tonka Hemingway
|DL
|29 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
|DQ Smith
|DB
|39 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT
Gamecocks' Strength of Schedule
- The Gamecocks will face the 25th-hardest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (78).
- Based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year, South Carolinawill be playing the 27th-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.
- South Carolina will play eight teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes four teams that had nine or more victories and zero squads with three or fewer wins last season.
South Carolina 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|North Carolina
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Furman
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Georgia
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Mississippi State
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Tennessee
|September 30
|-
|-
|7
|Florida
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ Missouri
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|@ Texas A&M
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Jacksonville State
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Vanderbilt
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Kentucky
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Clemson
|November 25
|-
|-
