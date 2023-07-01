Xavier Woods' 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Xavier Woods Injury Status

Woods is currently not listed as injured.

Xavier Woods 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 86 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Other Panthers Players

Xavier Woods 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Browns 0.0 0.0 10 0 1 Week 2 @Giants 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 3 Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 8 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 9 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 11 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 12 Broncos 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 15 Steelers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 16 Lions 0.0 0.0 3 0 2 Week 17 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 18 @Saints 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

