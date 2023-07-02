Braves vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Sandy Alcantara will be on the hill for the Miami Marlins when they take on Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
The Braves have been listed as -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Marlins (+170). An 8.5-run total is listed in this game.
Braves vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-210
|+170
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have gone 48-23 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 67.6% of those games).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 18-6 (75%).
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Braves a 67.7% chance to win.
- In the 82 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-34-3).
- The Braves have covered 50% of their games this season, going 7-7-0 ATS.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|29-15
|26-12
|20-9
|35-18
|42-22
|13-5
