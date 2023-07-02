On Sunday, Orlando Arcia (hitting .100 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Marlins.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .297 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 40 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

In six games this season, he has gone deep (9.8%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

Arcia has driven in a run in 19 games this year (31.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.1%).

He has scored a run in 23 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 26 .314 AVG .276 .371 OBP .324 .438 SLG .418 9 XBH 8 3 HR 3 16 RBI 11 27/10 K/BB 20/7 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings