Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .270 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- Riley has recorded a hit in 58 of 84 games this year (69.0%), including 26 multi-hit games (31.0%).
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4% of his plate appearances.
- Riley has had at least one RBI in 36.9% of his games this year (31 of 84), with two or more RBI 12 times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 42 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.303
|AVG
|.232
|.359
|OBP
|.307
|.491
|SLG
|.419
|19
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|24
|43/15
|K/BB
|43/16
|1
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Guardians give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Bieber (5-5) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.48), 33rd in WHIP (1.189), and 54th in K/9 (7.2).
