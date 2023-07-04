Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on July 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .251 with nine doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 87th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Ozuna enters this game on a 13-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .263 with one homer.

In 67.6% of his games this year (46 of 68), Ozuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (19.1%) he recorded more than one.

In 23.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has driven in a run in 25 games this year (36.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 29 .257 AVG .243 .323 OBP .339 .471 SLG .534 14 XBH 12 8 HR 9 21 RBI 19 37/14 K/BB 22/14 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings