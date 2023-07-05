Rhyne Howard leads the Atlanta Dream (7-8) into a matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (7-10), one game after piling up 43 points in a 112-84 victory over the Sparks, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and BSSE.

Dream vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Sparks

Atlanta scores an average of 86.7 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 81.1 Los Angeles gives up to opponents.

Atlanta has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of Los Angeles have averaged.

The Dream have put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games they shoot over 45.4% from the field.

Atlanta is knocking down 36.0% of its shots from beyond the arc, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the 31.6% Los Angeles' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Dream are 5-5 when shooting above 31.6% as a team from three-point range.

Los Angeles averages 32.2 rebounds a contest, 3.7 fewer rebounds per game than Atlanta's average.

Dream Injuries