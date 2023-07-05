The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .657 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .264 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Harris II has gotten a hit in 38 of 63 games this season (60.3%), including 11 multi-hit games (17.5%).

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (12.7%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this year (22.2%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 22 of 63 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .290 AVG .241 .330 OBP .296 .460 SLG .431 9 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 12 22/4 K/BB 22/9 6 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings