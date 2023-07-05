The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .296 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Arcia enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .211 with one homer.

Arcia has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has driven home a run in 20 games this season (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games.

He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 28 .312 AVG .276 .368 OBP .321 .456 SLG .410 10 XBH 8 4 HR 3 17 RBI 11 28/10 K/BB 22/7 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings