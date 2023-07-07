Friday's WNBA schedule includes the Chicago Sky (8-9) playing at home against Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (8-8) at Wintrust Arena. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago beat Indiana 89-87 in its last game. Courtney Williams led the way with 28 points and eight assists, followed by Elizabeth Williams with 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. With a final score of 90-79, Atlanta defeated Los Angeles the last time out. Allisha Gray led the team (23 PTS, 6 AST, 57.1 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT).

Sky vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-115 to win)

Sky (-115 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (-105 to win)

Dream (-105 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-1.5)

Sky (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ION

Dream Season Stats

The Dream are the third-best team in the league in points scored (86.9 per game) but worst in points conceded (88.8).

On the boards, Atlanta is third-best in the league in rebounds (36.1 per game). But it is second-worst in rebounds conceded (36.8 per game).

With 18.9 assists per game, the Dream are seventh in the WNBA.

Atlanta is the second-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (14.7) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.4).

Beyond the arc, the Dream are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (7). They are fourth in 3-point percentage at 36.5%.

In 2023, Atlanta is seventh in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and sixth in defensive 3-point percentage (33.4%).

Dream Home/Away Splits

The Dream average 87.9 points per game at home, 1.9 more than away (86). On defense they concede 90.6 per game, 3.6 more than away (87).

Atlanta grabs fewer rebounds per game at home (35.6) than away (36.6), and it allows more boards at home (37.3) than away (36.3).

At home the Dream are collecting 17.6 assists per game, 2.7 less than on the road (20.3).

At home Atlanta commits 15.1 turnovers per game, 0.8 more than on the road (14.3). It forces 13.3 turnovers per game at home, 0.3 fewer than away (13.6).

At home the Dream drain 7.3 treys per game, 0.5 more than away (6.8). They shoot 40.8% from beyond the arc at home, 8.1% higher than on the road (32.7%).

At home Atlanta gives up 8.3 treys per game, 1.5 more than away (6.8). The team concedes 35.5% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 4.3% higher than on the road (31.2%).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Dream have been the underdog 11 times and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.

This season, the Dream have won four of their 10 games, or 40%, when they're the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

Atlanta's record against the spread is 8-6-0.

Against the spread, as a 1.5-point underdog or more, Atlanta is 6-5.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of a victory for the Dream.

