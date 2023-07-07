The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes will hit the field against the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Braves vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 166 homers to lead Major League Baseball this season.

No MLB team has a better slugging percentage than Atlanta (.500) this season.

The Braves' .274 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 487.

The Braves have the best on-base percentage (.343) in baseball this year.

The Braves have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Atlanta has the third-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

The Braves rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.262 WHIP this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Charlie Morton (8-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

He has earned a quality start six times in 16 starts this season.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Marlins W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians W 8-1 Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays - Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays - Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home - -

