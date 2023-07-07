Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .649 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .262 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Harris II has had a hit in 39 of 64 games this season (60.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (17.2%).
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.4% of his games this year, Harris II has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.290
|AVG
|.240
|.330
|OBP
|.292
|.460
|SLG
|.421
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|13
|22/4
|K/BB
|24/9
|6
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (93 total, one per game).
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 4.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .239 to his opponents.
