Eddie Rosario -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 107 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .254 with 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 115th in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 78 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.4% of those games.

In 15.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

In 28 of 78 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 35 .255 AVG .252 .291 OBP .326 .490 SLG .479 16 XBH 16 9 HR 5 26 RBI 17 39/8 K/BB 30/13 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings