Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rays.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .254 with 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 54 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Olson has gotten a hit in 57 of 88 games this season (64.8%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (26.1%).
- In 25 games this season, he has hit a home run (28.4%, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Olson has had at least one RBI in 44.3% of his games this season (39 of 88), with two or more RBI 19 times (21.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored at least once 50 times this season (56.8%), including 18 games with multiple runs (20.5%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.267
|AVG
|.240
|.362
|OBP
|.355
|.605
|SLG
|.533
|27
|XBH
|20
|15
|HR
|14
|37
|RBI
|34
|50/25
|K/BB
|58/29
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 95 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin (9-4 with a 3.24 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.24), third in WHIP (.997), and 27th in K/9 (9.2).
