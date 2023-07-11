In Wimbledon quarterfinals on Tuesday, Andrey Rublev faces Novak Djokovic.

Against the underdog Rublev (+700), Djokovic is the favorite (-1200) to make it to the femifinals.

Andrey Rublev vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Andrey Rublev vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 92.3% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev Novak Djokovic +700 Odds to Win Match -1200 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament -200 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 92.3% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 66.7% 36.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.2

Andrey Rublev vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Rublev beat Alexander Bublik 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4.

Djokovic reached the quarterfinals by taking down No. 18-ranked Hubert Hurkacz 7-6, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 on Sunday.

Rublev has played 81 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 26.1 games per match (38.8 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Rublev has played nine matches over the past 12 months, totaling 33.6 games per match (43.8 in best-of-five matches) while winning 56.3% of games.

In the past 12 months, Djokovic has played 54 total matches (across all court types), winning 60.4% of the games. He averages 25.5 games per match (31.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set.

On grass courts, Djokovic has played four matches and averaged 35.5 games per match (35.5 in best-of-five matches) and 10.9 games per set.

Going back to 2015, Djokovic and Rublev have met four times, and Djokovic is 3-1, including a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory for Djokovic at the Australian Open on January 25, 2023, the last time these two matched up.

Djokovic and Rublev have matched up in 10 total sets, with Djokovic taking eight of them and Rublev two.

Djokovic has the advantage in 86 total games against Rublev, taking 51 of them.

Djokovic and Rublev have faced off four times, and they have averaged 21.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

