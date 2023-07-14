Friday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (60-29) against the Chicago White Sox (38-54) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on July 14.

The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (9-6) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (3-7).

Braves vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-1.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 52 (68.4%) of those contests.

This season Atlanta has won five of its seven games when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 499 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves' 3.65 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.

