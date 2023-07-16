Sam Hilliard returns to action for the Atlanta Braves versus Dylan Cease and the Chicago White SoxJuly 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 23, when he went 0-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

  • Hilliard is batting .246 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 12 of 26 games this year (46.2%) Hilliard has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (19.2%).
  • In 26 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Hilliard has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in eight of 26 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 9
.240 AVG .263
.269 OBP .391
.460 SLG .421
7 XBH 1
2 HR 1
5 RBI 1
23/2 K/BB 9/4
2 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.60).
  • The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Saturday, July 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.30), 50th in WHIP (1.344), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
