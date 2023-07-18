Tuesday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (57-36) against the Los Angeles Dodgers (54-39) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Orioles. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Tyler Wells (7-4) to the mound, while Michael Grove (1-2) will get the nod for the Dodgers.

Orioles vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Orioles Performance Insights

The Orioles have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Baltimore and its opponents are 6-2-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Orioles have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 33, or 73.3%, of those games.

Baltimore has entered 35 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 26-9 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Orioles, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Baltimore has scored 462 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Orioles' 4.16 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Dodgers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Dodgers have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

The Dodgers have been victorious in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has a win-loss record of 4-3 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Los Angeles is No. 4 in baseball, scoring 5.5 runs per game (512 total runs).

The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 9 @ Twins W 15-2 Kyle Gibson vs Joe Ryan July 14 Marlins W 5-2 Dean Kremer vs Sandy Alcantara July 15 Marlins W 6-5 Kyle Gibson vs Braxton Garrett July 16 Marlins W 5-4 Kyle Bradish vs Steven Okert July 17 Dodgers L 6-4 Grayson Rodriguez vs Emmet Sheehan July 18 Dodgers - Tyler Wells vs Michael Grove July 19 Dodgers - Dean Kremer vs Julio Urías July 20 @ Rays - Kyle Gibson vs Tyler Glasnow July 21 @ Rays - Kyle Bradish vs Zach Eflin July 22 @ Rays - Grayson Rodriguez vs Shane McClanahan July 23 @ Rays - Tyler Wells vs Taj Bradley

Dodgers Schedule