The Atlanta Braves (61-32) will lean on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they host Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42) at Truist Park on Wednesday, July 19. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +180 odds to play spoiler. The total is 10 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (10-6, 3.20 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (5-5, 4.98 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Braves and Diamondbacks game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-225), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Braves bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.44 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Matt Olson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 53, or 66.2%, of the 80 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have an 18-6 record (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Braves went 4-4 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 24, or 49%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+110) Matt Olson 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-110) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-154) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+120) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+130)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.