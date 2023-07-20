Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcell Ozuna -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on July 20 at 12:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has nine doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .243.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 109th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- In 51 of 78 games this year (65.4%) Ozuna has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (19.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has driven home a run in 26 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.1%.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|34
|.244
|AVG
|.242
|.316
|OBP
|.324
|.455
|SLG
|.484
|15
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|19
|42/17
|K/BB
|31/14
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (11-4) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.14), 12th in WHIP (1.078), and 21st in K/9 (9.5).
