As action in the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag nears an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Alexei Popyrin against Dino Prizmic. Popyrin is +700 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win it all at Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Popyrin at the 2023 Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Popyrin's Next Match

Popyrin is in the quarterfinals, where he will meet Prizmic on Friday, July 28 at 10:30 AM ET (after beating Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 6-1).

Popyrin is listed at -110 to win his next matchup versus Prizmic. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Popyrin? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Popyrin Stats

In the Round of 16, Popyrin was victorious 6-4, 6-1 versus Ofner on Wednesday.

In 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, Popyrin has gone 24-23 and has yet to win a title.

Popyrin is 10-6 on clay over the past 12 months.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Popyrin has played 47 matches and 28.0 games per match.

Over the past year, Popyrin has played 16 matches on clay, and 26.7 games per match.

Popyrin, over the past year, has won 81.9% of his service games and 15.1% of his return games.

Popyrin has claimed 83.6% of his service games on clay over the past year and 17.1% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.