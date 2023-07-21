Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (62-33) clash with Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (54-43) in the series opener at American Family Field on Friday, July 21. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Brewers have +100 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Braves vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka - ATL (1-1, 5.40 ERA) vs Freddy Peralta - MIL (6-7, 4.32 ERA)

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 54 out of the 82 games, or 65.9%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 53-27 (66.2%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 24, or 52.2%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Brewers have won 19 of 36 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-1.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Matt Olson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+125) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Austin Riley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

