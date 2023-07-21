Lorenzo Sonego will meet Jaume Munar next in the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag quarterfinals. Sonego has +500 odds (third-best) to take home the trophy from Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sonego at the 2023 Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Sonego's Next Match

On Friday, July 28 at 1:30 PM ET, Sonego will face Munar in the quarterfinals, after beating Marco Cecchinato 6-1, 7-6 in the previous round.

Sonego currently has odds of -140 to win his next contest versus Munar. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Sonego? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Sonego Stats

Sonego beat Cecchinato 6-1, 7-6 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

In 28 tournaments over the past 12 months, Sonego has gone 28-27 and has won one title.

Sonego is 7-6 on clay over the past 12 months.

Sonego, over the past 12 months, has played 55 matches across all court types, and 25.4 games per match.

On clay, Sonego has played 13 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 27.9 games per match while winning 49.6% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Sonego has been victorious in 18.1% of his return games and 82.6% of his service games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Sonego has won 79.3% of his games on serve, and 20.7% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.