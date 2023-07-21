On Friday, Matt Olson (.711 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 18 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 58 walks while batting .258.

He ranks 74th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has gone deep in 28.4% of his games this year, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has had an RBI in 43 games this season (45.3%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (22.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored at least once 53 times this season (55.8%), including 19 games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 44 .273 AVG .240 .372 OBP .353 .624 SLG .532 31 XBH 21 18 HR 14 45 RBI 35 55/29 K/BB 58/29 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings