Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Harris II -- 2-for-3 with two doubles in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Diamondbacks.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .268 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Harris II is batting .353 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 61.6% of his games this season (45 of 73), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 73), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Harris II has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this year (18 of 73), with more than one RBI six times (8.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year (26 of 73), with two or more runs seven times (9.6%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.311
|AVG
|.229
|.359
|OBP
|.279
|.496
|SLG
|.397
|13
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|14
|26/7
|K/BB
|27/9
|7
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers will send Peralta (6-7) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.32 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 45th, 1.245 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
