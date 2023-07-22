Jason Day is set for the 2023 The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club (par-71) in Hoylake, United Kingdom from July 20-23. The purse is $16,500,000.00.

Jason Day Insights

Day has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Day has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Day has won one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Day has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 19 -10 275 1 15 2 6 $5.2M

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

In Day's previous eight appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 27th.

Day has made the cut six times in his previous eight entries in this event.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club measures 7,383 yards for this tournament, 378 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,005).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Royal Liverpool Golf Club, the scoring average is higher at -3 per tournament.

The average course Day has played in the past year has been 51 yards shorter than the 7,383 yards Royal Liverpool Golf Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Day's Last Time Out

Day was in the 33rd percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.79-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was strong, putting him in the 86th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Day shot better than only 10% of the golfers (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Day fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the field averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Day carded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.7).

Day's 13 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the field average (7.6).

At that last outing, Day's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Day ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 2.9.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Day fell short compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Day Odds to Win: +6600

