The Barracuda Championship is entering the final round, and Johannes Veerman is currently in 10th with a score of -8.

Johannes Veerman at the Barracuda Championship

Johannes Veerman Insights

Veerman has finished better than par five times and shot five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 13 rounds.

Veerman has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Veerman has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Veerman has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 36 -7 244 0 2 0 1 $8,360

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

In Veerman's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 10th.

Veerman has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

Veerman finished 10th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,480 yards, 463 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Veerman will take to the 7,480-yard course this week at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) after having played courses with an average length of 7,406 yards in the past year.

Veerman's Last Time Out

Veerman was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, averaging par to finish in the 55th percentile of the field.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship was below average, putting him in the 29th percentile of the field.

Veerman was better than 57% of the field at the Barbasol Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.50.

Veerman recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, worse than the field average of 1.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Veerman recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

Veerman had more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 5.2 on the 40 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Veerman posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.9).

Veerman finished the Barbasol Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Veerman finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

Veerman Odds to Win: +6000

All statistics in this article reflect Veerman's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

