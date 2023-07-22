The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (hitting .297 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and 10 RBI), battle starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Brewers.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 95 hits, batting .258 this season with 53 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 63 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 28.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has driven in a run in 43 games this year (44.8%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (21.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 54 games this season (56.3%), including 19 multi-run games (19.8%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 45 .273 AVG .241 .372 OBP .356 .624 SLG .534 31 XBH 22 18 HR 14 45 RBI 35 55/29 K/BB 59/30 1 SB 0

