The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .259 with 17 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 30 walks.

He ranks 72nd in batting average, 100th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Albies has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this year (37 of 96), with more than one RBI 19 times (19.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 47.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 45 .236 AVG .285 .300 OBP .340 .451 SLG .558 19 XBH 23 10 HR 12 34 RBI 32 34/16 K/BB 27/14 2 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings