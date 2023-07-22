The field for the 2023 The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom at Royal Liverpool Golf Club will include Ryan Fox. The tournament is from July 20-23.

Ryan Fox Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Fox has shot better than par 10 times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Fox has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In his past five appearances, Fox has finished in the top 20 once.

In his past five appearances, Fox has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Fox hopes to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 25 -1 283 0 8 0 0 $1.1M

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

In Fox's past six appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 43rd.

Fox has made the cut in four of his past six appearances at this tournament.

The par-71 course measures 7,383 yards this week, 378 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Royal Liverpool Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

The average course Fox has played in the past year has been 14 yards shorter than the 7,383 yards Royal Liverpool Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -1 among finishers, higher than the -3 average at this course.

Fox's Last Time Out

Fox was somewhat mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging 3.05 strokes to finish in the 43rd percentile of the field.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open placed him in the 64th percentile.

Fox was better than 90% of the competitors at the Genesis Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.64.

Fox recorded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Fox carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.4).

Fox's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the field average (4.9).

In that last tournament, Fox's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 5.6).

Fox ended the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 3.6.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Fox finished without one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Fox Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

