Braves vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (64-34) and the Boston Red Sox (53-47) facing off at Fenway Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 25.
The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (10-7) versus the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (7-6).
Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have won 56 out of the 85 games, or 65.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta has a record of 46-20 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored 550 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Charlie Morton vs Ryne Nelson
|July 20
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Spencer Strider vs Zac Gallen
|July 21
|@ Brewers
|W 6-4
|Mike Soroka vs Freddy Peralta
|July 22
|@ Brewers
|L 4-3
|Allan Winans vs Adrian Houser
|July 23
|@ Brewers
|W 4-2
|Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
|July 25
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Brayan Bello
|July 26
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Brayan Bello
|July 28
|Brewers
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Adrian Houser
|July 29
|Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Julio Teheran
|July 30
|Brewers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Colin Rea
|July 31
|Angels
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Griffin Canning
