The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas take the field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, in the first game of a two-game series at Fenway Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 187 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .492 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .267 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (550 total runs).

The Braves are second in baseball with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-best mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.79 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.263).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.36 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Morton has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton will aim to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 19 outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Home Charlie Morton Ryne Nelson 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home Spencer Strider Zac Gallen 7/21/2023 Brewers W 6-4 Away Mike Soroka Freddy Peralta 7/22/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Allan Winans Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox - Away Charlie Morton Brayan Bello 7/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Spencer Strider Brayan Bello 7/28/2023 Brewers - Home Mike Soroka Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers - Home - Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers - Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels - Home Charlie Morton Griffin Canning

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.