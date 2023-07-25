Dream vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (6-16) battle Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (12-10) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Mercury matchup in this article.
Dream vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Dream vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-6.5)
|164.5
|-275
|+230
|BetMGM
|Dream (-6.5)
|165.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Dream (-6.5)
|164.5
|-290
|+210
|Tipico
|Dream (-6.5)
|166.5
|-270
|+205
Dream vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Dream have won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- The Mercury have covered seven times in 21 matchups with a spread this season.
- Atlanta has covered the spread twice when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Phoenix has covered the spread twice this year (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- The Dream and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 11 out of 21 times this season.
- Mercury games have gone over the point total nine out of 21 times this year.
